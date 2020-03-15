Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,366 Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 708.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 3,359.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 108.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHG. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $35.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.39. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 52-week low of $32.87 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 14.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.9356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.28%.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.