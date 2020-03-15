Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KSU. FMR LLC increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 545.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 953,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,970,000 after purchasing an additional 805,327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 651,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,718,000 after buying an additional 329,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,526,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $695,131,000 after buying an additional 288,883 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,240,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $697,460,000 after buying an additional 232,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 4,801.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 222,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,143,000 after buying an additional 218,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KSU. Barclays raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price target (up from $184.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

NYSE KSU opened at $127.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.97. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $178.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.14.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In other news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $624,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,344,468.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,605,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

