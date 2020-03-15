Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,651 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,174 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $358,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1,296.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 21,984 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 99,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5,578.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBAN. BMO Capital Markets raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.28.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $9.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In other news, Director Richard W. Neu acquired 5,900 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.