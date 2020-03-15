Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,239 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,324 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,972,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $656,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649,003 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 65.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,156,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,778 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,286,484 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,936 shares during the last quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 2,195,994 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,449,000 after acquiring an additional 575,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,308 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,018,000 after acquiring an additional 65,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of VOD opened at $13.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

