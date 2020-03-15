Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 78.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 18,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $49.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $41.74 and a one year high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,962.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.38.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.