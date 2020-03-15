Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 1,092 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,620,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,563,000 after buying an additional 296,719 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,494,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,949,000 after buying an additional 59,729 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,310,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,634,000 after buying an additional 106,506 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,150,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,097,000 after buying an additional 106,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7,356.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 710,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,961,000 after buying an additional 700,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.81.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $775,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 31,063 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $4,513,453.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,863.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,895 shares of company stock valued at $10,807,593 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock opened at $104.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.16. HCA Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $101.01 and a fifty-two week high of $151.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.38%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

