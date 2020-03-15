Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $2.74 Million Investment in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 183,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 83,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport alerts:

In other news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $179,208.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 302,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,286,037.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ETV opened at $11.70 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $15.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average is $14.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.