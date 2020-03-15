Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. State Street Corp increased its stake in salesforce.com by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749,613 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,219,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,856 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,270,000. Finally, Francisco Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,747,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.95, for a total value of $42,963.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,822.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $1,444,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 457,415 shares of company stock valued at $79,705,644. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $147.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $135.32 and a 1-year high of $195.72. The company has a market cap of $125.83 billion, a PE ratio of 738.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cross Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Cfra raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on salesforce.com from to in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.45.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

