Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,904 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 30,360 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,391,366 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $78,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,166 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,515,551 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $50,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,296 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,313,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,700 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $15,869,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,629,126 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,670,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,652 shares in the last quarter. 53.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,130.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F opened at $5.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average of $8.77. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.66%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.98.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.