Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $3.14 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $119.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.95. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $109.55 and a 1 year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.