Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its position in AFLAC by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 53,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in AFLAC by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 60,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in AFLAC by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in AFLAC by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 26,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Get AFLAC alerts:

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFL. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.