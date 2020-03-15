Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.93 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BND opened at $83.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.57. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

