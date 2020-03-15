Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,388 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vereit were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VER. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vereit in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,566,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vereit by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,617,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523,537 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Vereit by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 33,469,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955,556 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vereit in the third quarter valued at about $19,560,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vereit by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,629,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,807 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vereit stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. Vereit Inc has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.53.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vereit Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Vereit’s payout ratio is currently 79.71%.

VER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vereit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

