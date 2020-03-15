Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.16 Million Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,053 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,628 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the period. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMFG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $5.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $7.56. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp’s payout ratio is 27.08%.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

