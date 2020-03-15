Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 29,140 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In related news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,417,585.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN opened at $52.51 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.23 and a twelve month high of $94.24. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.43.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

