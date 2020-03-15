Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 28,918 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Total were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Total during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Total during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Total during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Total during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Total by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TOT opened at $31.22 on Friday. Total SA has a twelve month low of $28.44 and a twelve month high of $58.82. The company has a market cap of $83.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.24.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Total SA will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TOT. Citigroup raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

In other news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 173,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $1,465,801.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,152,078 shares of company stock worth $18,533,004.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

