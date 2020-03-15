Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,482 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 19.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $52.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $60.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.40%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

