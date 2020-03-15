Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 22,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CERN. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cerner from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cerner from to in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.26.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $794,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,844.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $15,102,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 392,180 shares of company stock valued at $31,200,356 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN opened at $64.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

