Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Elisse B. Walter bought 3,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $123,750.94. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $137,200.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,482.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.98.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $68.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 217.93%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

