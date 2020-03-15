Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 572 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.67.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD opened at $206.36 on Friday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.48 and a twelve month high of $257.01. The company has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.58.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.