Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 3,291 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $717,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 43.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Copart from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $73.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $4,766,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $7,807,797.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,467 shares of company stock valued at $19,945,497 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.