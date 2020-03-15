Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 1,063 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTN. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTN opened at $149.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $135.00 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.67 and its 200 day moving average is $209.89.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTN. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.60.

In other Raytheon news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $720,545.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,372.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $1,525,360.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,707. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

