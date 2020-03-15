Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV) by 74.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,847 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMMV. Retirement Network purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,635,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the period.

BATS SMMV opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.74. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $31.04.

