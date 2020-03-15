Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 4,674 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 76.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

In related news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $357,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,449.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,903 shares of company stock worth $5,128,430. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE YUM opened at $78.46 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $119.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.52 and a 200-day moving average of $104.56.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.96%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

