Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 4,136 Shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Post were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Post by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Post by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in Post by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. grew its holdings in Post by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 45,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Post by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:POST opened at $86.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.61. Post Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $79.54 and a 12 month high of $113.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.38.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.38). Post had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on POST shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Post in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Post from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.70.

In related news, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $356,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,433. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

