Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 1,433 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ED. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ED. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.44.

ED opened at $88.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.96. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.80 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.30.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.