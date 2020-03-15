MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Earns Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their hold rating on shares of MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Raymond James currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut MEG Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MEG Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut MEG Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised MEG Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.67.

Shares of MEGEF stock opened at $1.85 on Thursday. MEG Energy has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $6.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

