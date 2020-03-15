Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Medical Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.88.

MPW stock opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.62. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.77.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.35 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,003,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,911,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 31,725,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,576 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,999,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,581,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,810,000 after acquiring an additional 612,306 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,750,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,612,000 after acquiring an additional 708,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,918,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,044,000 after acquiring an additional 156,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

