Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Mattioli Woods stock opened at GBX 722.50 ($9.50) on Wednesday. Mattioli Woods has a 52 week low of GBX 291 ($3.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 865 ($11.38). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 836.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 764.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $194.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72.

Get Mattioli Woods alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Mattioli Woods’s payout ratio is 0.66%.

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Mattioli Woods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattioli Woods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.