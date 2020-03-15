Mariner LLC Trims Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $194,039,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 355.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 577,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,351,000 after purchasing an additional 450,280 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 583,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,701,000 after purchasing an additional 334,943 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 446.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 359,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,231,000 after purchasing an additional 294,055 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $45,051,000. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $261.78 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $170.01 and a 12-month high of $344.32. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $307.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.81.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lam Research from $313.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lam Research from $287.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Lam Research from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Lam Research from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Lam Research from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.29.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $5,071,323.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $46,928.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,002 shares of company stock valued at $13,920,891. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.