Mariner LLC Takes Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 48,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,403,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,256 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in FMC by 22.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,171,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,373,000 after buying an additional 1,134,187 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,114,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,233,000 after buying an additional 785,130 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in FMC by 1,215.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 412,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,149,000 after buying an additional 380,900 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 9,310.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 334,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 331,282 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FMC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, SpareBank 1 Markets AS increased their target price on shares of FMC from to in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.72.

In related news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $8,652,039.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,756 shares in the company, valued at $24,294,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,124.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 398,909 shares of company stock worth $39,879,894. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $88.05 on Friday. FMC Corp has a 12 month low of $70.62 and a 12 month high of $108.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.41.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. FMC’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

