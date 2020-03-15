Mariner LLC Sells 8,747 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Mariner LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,747 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.47% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $8,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 439,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,582,000 after purchasing an additional 76,523 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 219.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000.

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $45.03 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $59.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.25.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

