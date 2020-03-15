Mariner LLC Sells 3,815 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mariner LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,287 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $69.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.46 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.76.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

