Mariner LLC Sells 2,048 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Mariner LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $10,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4,927.7% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter.

IWV opened at $156.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.88. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.25 and a fifty-two week high of $198.55.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

