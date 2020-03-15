Mariner LLC Raises Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,564 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $10,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 635,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,148,000 after purchasing an additional 28,265 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,567,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,765,000 after purchasing an additional 26,995 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,488,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,770,000 after purchasing an additional 169,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $905,000. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.12.

KO stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.49 and its 200 day moving average is $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $202.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.46. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 75.83%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,316 shares of company stock worth $14,579,640. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.