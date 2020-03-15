Mariner LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Mariner LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.17% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $8,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 111,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 32,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 21,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $20.86 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $29.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.90.

