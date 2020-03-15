Mariner LLC Purchases 31,571 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,571 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $62.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.87.

