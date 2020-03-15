Mariner LLC Purchases 2,706 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $6,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 303.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $56.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.46. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $77.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

