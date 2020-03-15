Mariner LLC Purchases 262,412 Shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 171.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,412 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.10% of WPX Energy worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in WPX Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in WPX Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in WPX Energy by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in WPX Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in WPX Energy during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Herdman purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $117,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,959.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 926,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,426.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 75,000 shares of company stock worth $353,425. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.62.

NYSE WPX opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.39. WPX Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.91.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.95 million. WPX Energy had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

