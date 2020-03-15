Mariner LLC Purchases 1,520 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,486,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,251,000 after buying an additional 311,401 shares in the last quarter. Wealth CMT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,230,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17,911.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 309,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 307,541 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,684,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,509,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $149.17 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $133.73 and a 1-year high of $188.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.35.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

