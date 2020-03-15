Mariner LLC Purchases 12,247 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Mariner LLC raised its position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,247 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $7,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1,777.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after purchasing an additional 155,165 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 254,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,274,000 after purchasing an additional 40,729 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NDAQ has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.71.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $301,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $96.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Nasdaq Inc has a one year low of $83.08 and a one year high of $120.23. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.