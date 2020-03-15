Mariner LLC Makes New $5.13 Million Investment in TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT (NYSE:TEAF)

Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT (NYSE:TEAF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 313,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT during the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT during the fourth quarter valued at about $937,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 39,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT during the fourth quarter valued at about $985,000.

Shares of TEAF opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.34. TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $20.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1085 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

In related news, insider Gary Paul Henson acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $29,376.00.

About TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT

There is no company description available for Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term.

