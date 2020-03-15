Mariner LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Mariner LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $7,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $89.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.83 and its 200 day moving average is $121.98. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.72 and a 12 month high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

