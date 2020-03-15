Mariner LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 135.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,175 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,147,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

IGSB stock opened at $51.78 on Friday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.73.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.