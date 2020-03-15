Mariner LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,877 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $7,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 19,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

SCHO stock opened at $51.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.87 and its 200 day moving average is $50.62. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $49.95 and a 1-year high of $51.64.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.