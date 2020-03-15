Mariner LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $6,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,375,000 after buying an additional 23,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 82,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after buying an additional 13,963 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $104.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.19. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

