Mariner LLC Has $9.55 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 209,462 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,071 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $9,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Exelon by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

EXC stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $34.10 and a 12 month high of $51.18. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.34.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.04%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.23.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

