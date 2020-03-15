Mariner LLC Has $8.69 Million Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Mariner LLC cut its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $8,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $77.25 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $68.25 and a 52 week high of $96.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.64.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.443 dividend. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.18%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

