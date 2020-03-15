Mariner LLC Has $6.95 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,775,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 191,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $127.48 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $113.69 and a 1-year high of $163.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

