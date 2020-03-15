Mariner LLC Has $6.42 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,336,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $643,894,000 after buying an additional 381,681 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,227,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,962,000 after buying an additional 22,775 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,100,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,310,000 after buying an additional 26,698 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,396,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,474,000 after purchasing an additional 264,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 4.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,128,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,501,000 after purchasing an additional 49,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ECL shares. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.50.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total transaction of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,077.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $1,917,324.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,766,596.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000 in the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $180.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.44 and a 200-day moving average of $194.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.45 and a 12-month high of $211.24. The company has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

